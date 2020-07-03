INDIANA — Indiana’s jobless rate remains elevated, but there are positions open and some businesses are struggling to find enough laborers to meet demand.
A sign hanging on the doorway to a Penn Station in New Albany last week stated the restaurant was temporarily closed due to lack of staffing, though the business was back open this week. Help wanted advertisements donned the storefronts of retailers and other restaurants nearby.
After a major decline in April and May, job postings in Southern Indiana have ramped up over the last 30 days with several companies seeking laborers for freight and stock positions as well as order fillers for wholesale operations.
The area’s two major hospitals are in the top five in terms of businesses looking for help.
But experts say laborers aren’t necessarily rushing back into the market due to a mix of COVID-19 concerns, increased unemployment benefits and issues caused as a result of the pandemic.
“I think the child care factor is probably bigger than we realize,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, the Chamber of Commerce entity for Clark and Floyd counties.
“There’s a hope it will get better when schools open, but it’s not guaranteed.”
Tony Waterson, executive director of the Region 10 Workforce Board, said the organization is hearing from representatives from a wide range of businesses about their struggles in finding employees.
The biggest reason for lack of laborers has been attributed to the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit offered as a way to help those who were laid off due to the pandemic, he added.
“The idea that they’re making more money not working is really just an unintended consequence of discouraging people from finding employment,” Waterson said.
Rise in unemployment rate
Indiana’s unemployment rate improved to 12.3 percent in May after skyrocketing to 17.5 percent in April when the pandemic forced the temporary closure of many businesses.
Larry DeBoer, professor of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University, said studies show that almost all of the increased unemployment is the result of temporary layoffs.
“One would guess that such people will return to their old jobs once recalled, and so might not be searching for another job in the meantime,” he said. “That may make potential employees scarcer than the high unemployment rate implies.”
A Bureau of Labor Statistics survey showed a huge drop in job openings in April, but DeBoer said it’s difficult to track vacancy duration after a data series tracking that information was discontinued in 2018.
“So I can’t tell if there is a national trend toward higher vacancy duration,” he said. “I do know that employers often complain about that problem, and economists attribute it to a combination of scarcity of employees with the right skills, and wage offers from employers that are too low.”
An ongoing issue
Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., said the availability of a workforce was a concern for many employers before COVID-19 struck the nation.
There haven’t been direct complaints from employers in the area about labor force during the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the concerns aren’t still there, Witt said.
“Having a skilled and reliable workforce is likely one of the top concerns for most employers,” he said. “We primarily work with manufacturers, so a necessary skill set is doubly important to having a productive and safe work environment.”
Steve LaDuke of Frank Monroe Heating & Cooling in New Albany said the business is hiring, but that’s nothing new. He said the company could expand its sales with an additional service team, but the business hasn’t been able to find qualified workers in recent years to fill the void.
“Up until a few months ago, the economy has been really, really good. Development, both commercial and residential, has been high. So anybody in the contracting business — if you want to work, you can find a job,” LaDuke said.
In the HVAC sector, a problem that’s beginning to occur is a lack of materials as a result of slowed production in industries that service those businesses, he said.
It’s a similar story in the construction industry.
Keith Kramer, controller for Excel Excavating in Sellersburg, said the business has been struggling to find new employees for about two years.
“I think the construction industry is kind of unique in that we’re always looking for good people who are willing to work,” he said.
Excel has job openings available, as Kramer said COVID-19 hasn’t impacted the business’s need to hire new employees.
It’s not the coronavirus that’s affecting hiring as much as it is a lack of desire to work for some people, Kramer said.
“They’ve been pushed away from the trade schools and all of that needs to change,” he said.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said finding laborers with adequate skills and credentials was a problem for employers in the state before the pandemic.
“Fast-forward to the pandemic, and we’ve observed the quickest increase in the unemployment rate. This would support the argument that there is now a significant labor pool available to fill positions,” Dufrene said. “If companies are having difficulties filling positions now, this could be attributed to the skills mismatch for positions available.”
He added that the increased unemployment compensation could also be impacting job vacancies.
The virus itself
Though businesses may be reopening, COVID-19 cases continue to be confirmed. Some employees may be staying away from the workplace because they’re worried about their health, or the wellbeing of others in their household, experts said.
“If employers want to bring employees back, they have the right to do that at any time, but they have to negotiate with his or her employee to make sure their needs are filled,” said Dant Chesser of 1si.
If an employee is called back to work and they refuse to return, they are in danger of losing their unemployment benefits.
Region 10 Workforce Board’s Waterson said it’s a difficult dynamic as businesses need to fill vacancies in order to meet demand.
“Whether manufacturing or retail, those businesses are trying to increase their operations and move forward,” he said.
