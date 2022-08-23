SOUTHERN INDIANA — It’s a hot summer in Southern Indiana and that’s probably not going to change.
That’s the word from the non-profit research group First Street Foundation in its newest report "Defining America’s Climate Risk."
The findings focus on how increasing temperatures and dangerous heat waves are growing nationwide. Indiana is one of the states located in an emerging “Extreme Heat Belt” that stretches from North Texas to Wisconsin.
The report says there are some counties in this area that could experience feels-like temperatures of more than 125-degrees by 2053. Indiana temperatures aren’t expected to be that high, but data from findings shows extreme heat days will more than double in the area within the next three decades.
“When we look at 100-degree days, this year we’ve had about 10,” said Clarksville Heat Relief Coordinator Bronte Murrell. “And then by 2053 we’re looking at 24, It’s going to more than double, so that's a huge impact there.”
Murrell is referring to ZIP-code-based data from the report, which can be found at Riskfactor.com. Residents are able to go to the website, type in their postal code and see what the temperature predictions for their area are.
“It’ll tell you (that) for a majority of the Clarksville and Jeffersonville area, we’re really looking at being somewhere between a moderate and major (heat risk) for us,” she said. “When you compare this to other climate hazards, such as flooding and wildfires, this report tells you that extreme heat is our greatest climate hazard.”
Murrell’s position with the Town of Clarksville focuses on keeping people safe as temperatures go up. It also studies what Clarksville can do to combat climate change.
At this point, she said it’s tricky, because climate change is a global issue, but things can be done locally to help, including planting trees to bring more moisture and shade to Southern Indiana.
“It’s especially important we are doing those kinds of things now, because it takes about 10 years for a tree to reach maturity,” she said. “So if we want trees to have the greatest impact they can have on the community we want to be getting them into the ground now.”
Clark County Emergency Management offers heat alerts to citizens, to keep them informed about heat waves in the area. Murrell said it’s important to be prepared ahead of high temperatures. The town is also providing heat relief packs to help homeless people.
Murrell said the report is sobering, but also empowering.
“Any more information we can get about what we are potentially looking at, and how we can really tackle this issue, is extremely helpful,” she said.
Residents can get involved, too.
Heather Swinney, co-leader for Southern Indiana Citizens Climate Lobby, said she isn’t surprised by the findings of the extreme heat study and said she already sees the effects of climate change in Clark and Floyd counties.
“Southern Indiana has a really vibrant youth sports community,” she said. “Little league, baseball, soccer, tennis, cross country and our children are going to be put at risk. Especially our children who want to be outdoors and athletic.”
Increasing temperatures can also buckle roads and lead to heat-related illness, along with death.
Globally, Swinney said putting a price on carbon emissions could slow down global warming.
Locally, she said planting trees and being aware of how to stay safe in extreme heat will make a difference.
“The data and the science and the modeling shows what we are trying to see now is only going to get worse,” Swinney said. “That’s everything we are talking about now, crazy floods, extreme heat days, exacerbating droughts... The longer we put this off, the more difficult and costly it will be to fix the problem.”
Still, Swinney said, there’s work that can be done.
“I am hopeful that our elected officials are going to take some action,” Swinney said, citing legislation like the recent inflation-reduction act.
“We do have monthly meetings,” she sad. “We welcome anyone and everyone who is concerned about climate, we are nonpartisan and we are very open to diverse folks as long as climate is a concern.”
