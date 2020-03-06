INDIANAPOLIS — Govs. Eric Holcomb and Andy Beshear on Friday declared public health emergencies after patients in Indiana and Kentucky tested positive for coronavirus.
The Indiana man, a Marion County resident, was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after experiencing mild symptoms — a sore throat, low-grade fever and the beginning of a cough. He had recently traveled to Boston, returning to Indianapolis on Wednesday.
He has since been released and is self-isolating at home for 14 days, a status which will be lifted if he tests negative at the end of that period. The risk to the general public is believed to be low.
The Kentucky case is a Lexington resident, according to newsgathering partner WAVE 3. In a late-afternoon news conference, Beshear told his constituents, “There is no need to panic,” WAVE reported. “We will face this. We have amazing healthcare providers in Kentucky. We will protect one another.”
Holcomb said during an Indiana State Department of Health news conference that the declaration is to both increase Hoosiers’ awareness of the disease, and ensure the state has the resources it needs to fight it.
“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Holcomb said, according to a news release. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”
Officials said the man called the hospital ahead of arriving and was screened in the parking lot before being taken to an isolated room. They said the response was “textbook” for what should be done, and do not believe any patients or hospital staff are at risk of contracting it through this case.
“The state department of health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the resources and systems in place to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said. “Given the global spread of this illness, the question was never if Indiana would have a case, but when it would arrive.
“Because of those steps, the risk of additional exposure and community transmission was decreased. And we’re taking every precaution to prevent new infections related to this patient.”
Indiana health officials believe the case is isolated, and the state Health Department is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify and monitor close contacts of the patient, and anyone who was on his flights to and from Boston.
“The situation with COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we can expect to see other cases in Indiana in the future,” Box said at the news conference. “As this case demonstrates, we are prepared for that possibility and we will deploy all steps needed quickly to protect Hoosiers.”
Virginia Caine, the director of the Marion County Health Department, advised that people concerned about their symptoms should call their doctor’s office or emergency room ahead of time to prepare for possible isolation.
“We do not want an individual contaminating anybody in a waiting room area, so let us take the necessary steps we need to do to protect (others) while you are seeking medical care,” Caine said.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said this first case doesn’t change the county’s response, and that Clark Memorial Health and Lifespring Health Systems are prepared for the situation.
“We’re ready and prepared for essentially any eventuality,” he said. “We know how we’re going to handle it whether it’s no cases to epidemic proportions.”
Yazel said that mostly what could change is the CDC recommendations on testing, which local health officials are monitoring. Right now, people can get tested if they have been to an area with positive cases, had close contact with a person who has tested positive, or if they are showing signs of a respiratory illness that’s not otherwise explained. Yazel said that as of Thursday, there had been no patients tested in Clark County.
He also added that people should seek medical assistance the same as they would in other cases — if they have mild symptoms for which they would not normally visit a doctor, they should do the same in this case. If they are so sick they would go to the doctor or hospital, do that.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the county has been put on notice of the potential spread of the virus, and is prepared to respond.
“The case in Indianapolis, it’s not unexpected,” he said. “It’s a global world and people travel back and forth so the spread of disease is easier now than it has been in the past.
“It sounds like the local response has been appropriate in Indianapolis.”
Harris said there are measures in place to screen people and send results to Indianapolis to be read. As of press time, there were around 30 people being monitored across the state for signs of the illness.
If people fit the criteria for a possible case, he said, they should first contact their regular healthcare provider. If it is necessary to go to the hospital, he asked that they call ahead so staff can be ready to meet them outside to screen and take precautions before entering the facility.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana commended the state’s swift response to the first case, in a news release. Young voted for the $7.7 billion emergency supplemental funding package signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump. The funding package includes money for additional medical supplies, test kits and research and development of vaccines. The legislation also allows Medicare to open up more telehealth opportunities for seniors.
Health officials say that to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
• Avoid touching your face (eyes, nose, mouth) with unwashed hands;
• Avoid contact with people who are sick;
• Stay home if sick;
• Cover coughs with a tissue and then throw it away;
• Frequently clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and
• Do not shake hands or hug.
