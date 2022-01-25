SOUTHERN INDIANA — Both Indiana and Kentucky reported record low unemployment rates in December, and the five counties that comprise Southern Indiana ended the year with a 1.8% jobless rate for the month.
Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed Indiana’s jobless rate dropped to an historical low of 2.7% last month. Kentucky also had a record low unemployment mark of 3.9%.
“Both states saw significant gains to payrolls from November to December,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“Indiana added 14,600 jobs and Kentucky added 8,300 jobs. On a percentage basis, both states were in the upper fourth of states nationwide.”
Dufrene pointed out that between December 2020 and December 2021, Indiana added 93,400 jobs with Kentucky adding 61,500 positions.
“At the start of the pandemic, Indiana was down almost 500,000 jobs,” Dufrene said. “We have erased a significant amount of that deep deficit, and are currently about 51,000 jobs down from the February 2020 level.”
Moving forward, the challenge in states like Indiana and Kentucky won’t be job creation, but rather labor force growth, Dufrene said.
“Indiana is struggling more than Kentucky to grow its labor force,” he said. “Indiana’s labor force saw another decline from November to December, dropping by about 10,000. Compared to last December(2020), Indiana saw its labor force shrink by 33,000.”
And with historical low unemployment rates, the available labor pool is small, Dufrene continued.
“Employers continue to have a very difficult time filling positions. Until we see gains in the labor force, these challenges will remain,” he said.
Nationally, companies are adjusting to the labor shortage by investing in software, information processing equipment and other machinery.
“Employers are being forced to make investments in labor-saving technologies to meet strong demand,” Dufrene said.
