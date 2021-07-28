Due to a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among students at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board has made the decision to temporarily suspend the 2021-224 class at ILEA.
As of Wednesday morning, 10 students had tested positive, and nine additional students are being retested after initial results were inconclusive, said Tim Horty, executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Additionally, 50 students must isolate because they are symptomatic or quarantine because they are considered close contacts of a positive case. The majority of the 117 students are unvaccinated.
The Indiana Department of Health will again provide specific protocols, such as cohorting students and masking requirements, for all ILEA operations. A restart date has not been set.
