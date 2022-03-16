JEFFERSONVILLE — There's a new way to bank in Southern Indiana and all members need is $5 to start.
Indiana Members Credit Union had ribbon-cuttings Wednesday at its new locations in Clark and Floyd counties.
The River Ridge location is 3535 E. 10th St. in Jeffersonville, and the New Albany branch is at 4040 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
The location on 10th Street in Jeffersonville was buzzing Wednesday morning, with members of the community and local leaders in attendance.
Representatives from the Jeffersonville City Council, police department and fire department attended the event.
"You can become a member for as little as $5," said Market President Bill White. "That's a barrier for a lot of young people, who I think need to learn more financial literacy. What a great opportunity to learn early."
It's happening for teens in Southern Indiana, too. One Southern Indiana CEO and President Wendy Dant Chesser said her teenage daughter opened the first account at the location.
There are differences between credit unions and traditional banks.
"I think the biggest difference between a credit union and bank is credit unions, we function like a co-op," White said. "We don't have shareholders we have to please. That allows us to focus all our attention on our members."
All of the art inside the facility represents Jeffersonville and Clark County.
Indiana Members Credit Union has more than 30 locations in the state, with more than 145,000 members.
Anyone who lives or works in Southern Indiana is eligible to join.
