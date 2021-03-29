CLARKSVILLE — A new Clarksville company plans to provide a personal, caring approach as they help families honor loved ones who have passed away.
The new Indiana Monument Company is now operating in Clarksville as the business prepares its brick-and-mortar location at 701 Eastern Boulevard.
Owner Tim Gentry is running the business with Stephen Keith, who has a long history working as the sixth generation of Keith Monument, a company with locations in Elizabethtown, Louisville, Leitchfield and Bowling Green.
Keith has been working for his family since he was 16, and he has worked at the Valley Station location in Louisville for the last 20 years.
He was ready to branch out on his own, so he decided to partner with Gentry, a teacher and athletic director in Louisville who is preparing to retire in a couple years.
Gentry said Indiana Monument Company “will take your hand and walk with you through the process.”
“You need a personal touch, you need someone who’s going to care for the citizens of Southern Indiana,” he said. “We’re not here just to sell a stone — we’re here to help families.”
Keith emphasized that the company is focused on selling monuments and markers made from high-quality materials, and while price is “always a factor, but it’s never the only factor.”
“There are some materials that aren’t granites that people are selling that will not last, and if you go to the cemetery and look back 10 to 15 years, you will see that they’re faded, they’re cracked,” Keith said. “If you go back to 1890, to 1990, the stones look beautiful, and that’s because they’re real granite.”
The company doesn’t turn anyone away, Keith said.
“If someone needs help with a monument, I will help them,” he said. "I don’t charge interest, I don’t play any games. We find ways to serve families.”
“I want families that say, ‘oh my gosh, I can’t afford a monument’ — yes you can,” Keith said. “You come talk to me, we’ll work it out…if you have to make $25 dollar payments a month, as long as you do what you say, I will honor what I say.”
They have already worked with several families, but they are still finishing up the brick-and-mortar building, which should be open with monument displays by May 1.
