ANDERSON — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the dementia work force experienced high turnover rates. Exacerbated by the pandemic, home health aides are in extreme demand right now, and the need is expected in increase over the next few years.
According to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association, Indiana had about 43,640 home health aides in 2018. To meet the growing demand for these services, Indiana will need 59,990 home health aides by 2028 — a 37.5% increase.
The report noted that home health aides and other care workers who work with dementia patients often lack adequate dementia training and earn low wages.
Cody Kendall, administrator for Above and Beyond Homecare in Anderson, feels that low pay is the leading contributing factor to high turnover rates in Indiana.
“(Home health aides) have to go through a national background check, take a drug screen, get a tuberculosis test, go through eight hours worth of classes (and) take a 100-question test for basically a $13- to $14-per-hour job.”
Kendall said that during the pandemic, turnover rates at Above and Beyond Homecare, as well as many other home health care facilities across the county, was 100% or higher.
“Normally in home health care, it’s a high turnover rate anyway. Usually, a caregiver will be here three or four months,” he said.
Starting July 1, home health aides who work with dementia and Alzheimer’s patients will undergo uniform, state-approved training. New hires will get six hours of training within their first 60 days.
Going forward, all home health aides will be required to participate in three hours of training yearly.
While Kendall feels that this training is necessary, he feels it will add an extra barrier for those wishing to become a home health aide.
Another reason Kendall feels there are high turnover rates in the field is that home health aides might not feel appreciated.
They are always working outside of their work office due to the nature of their work.
“The only communication they have (with the office) might be (via) telephone as opposed to coming in (and) talking to everybody,” Kendall said.
He explained that home health care agencies need to work harder to ensure that their workers feel valued and appreciated.
In addition to the lack of home health aides in the state, Indiana also lacks geriatricians, or primary care doctors who specialize in the 65-plus population.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association report, there are 66 geriatricians in Indiana, which is less than one per county. By 2050, the state will need 299 to serve just 10% of the 65-plus population — a 353% increase.
Due to this large gap, Laura Forbes, communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, said it is crucial for regular primary care doctors to know the signs of mild cognitive impairment, a common precursor to Alzheimer’s.
“We may not get to the point where we have enough geriatricians. That’s just the reality, and so we have to look for other alternatives,” she said.
Forbes explained that often times, doctors wait to discuss memory loss until the patient brings it up, and patients often wait for doctors to bring it up.
