INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health has reported four more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 10 in seven counties.
The new cases are adults living in Howard and Johnson counties, according to a news release. As of Tuesday night, the state health department had tested 43 people for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The state confirmed its first case March 6; cases are in Allen, Boone, Hendricks, Marion and Noble counties.
