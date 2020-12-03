INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health has reported a new one-day high for COVID-19 cases among Hoosiers, with 8,527 cases reported with the daily update Thursday. This is 76 more than the previous one-day record of 8,451 cases reported on Nov. 14.
The overall case total statewide as of the end of Wednesday was 359,430, more than 100,000 more cases than on Nov. 14.
The numbers of people diagnosed with COVID-19 is also surging in Clark and Floyd counties.
In Floyd County, new diagnoses totaled 114 while Clark County saw an additional 113 cases. Overall cases in Clark have reached 5,759; Floyd's total is 3,602.
Two more deaths brought the total number in Clark County to 86, while Floyd has recorded 79 deaths.
A total of 5,748 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 60 from the previous day. Another 285 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,252,864 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,232,102 on Wednesday. A total of 4,402,956 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
