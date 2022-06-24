SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local, state and federal officials and groups are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Holcomb: Indiana will address issue
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday's Supreme Court decision is "clear" and leaves states to address the issue.
"We'll do that in short order in Indiana," Holcomb stated on his Twitter account Friday.
"I've already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well."
Holcomb said he's been clear on his anti-abortion stance.
"We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that's exactly what we'll do," he said.
Rokita praises Supreme Court ruling
Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita praised the majority of Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold a Mississippi abortion law.
“With its action today, the U.S. Supreme Court at long last has acknowledged the gross injustice perpetrated by the court in 1973 through the tragic Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the nation,” Rokita said in a statement Friday.
“With today’s Supreme Court ruling, pro-life states such as Indiana should find it easier to legislate and enforce strong laws that protect lives.”
Indiana Democrats: Decision strips away women’s rights
Myla Eldridge, vice chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, said Friday’s Supreme Court decision could be just the first in a series of moves to take away women’s rights.
“Generations of women for the first time will be forced to make dangerous decisions many of us thought we left in history books,” Eldridge said in a statement. “And what horrifies me most, underprivileged women —especially Black and Brown Hoosiers in urban communities — will see their futures dashed or their lives be put at risk because the nation’s highest court backed a small minority over the large majority of Americans who want to keep living up to the foundations and freedoms of the United States.”
The Indiana General Assembly is expected to take up the issue of abortion during a special session next month.
“I fear the Indiana Republican Party will continue their crusade of violating the privacy rights of Hoosiers — because have repeatedly shown us they believe a Hoosier’s personal life should be subjected for approval by politicians — not doctors or medical professionals,” Eldridge said.
Young says Supreme Court ‘corrected a historic injustice’
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said in a Twitter post that Friday “is a monumental day for the protection of life in America and a defining moment for our nation.”
He said the court “has corrected a historic injustice” by overturning the nearly 50-year-old case.
“The American people will now have the opportunity, through their state elected officials, to decide our laws when it comes to protecting life and protecting women,” Young said. “It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers.”
