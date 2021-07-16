SOUTHERN INDIANA — About 25,000 people had been paid more than $33 million as of Friday morning for retroactive pandemic benefits after the Indiana Court of Appeals ordered the state this week to resume the federal payouts.
Indiana Department of Workforce Development officials held a news conference Friday to update the situation. Indiana had halted the additional $300 payments June 19, but the court ordered the resumption of the payouts until a lawsuit challenging the state’s decision is concluded.
Regina Ashley, DWD’s chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer, said three federal pandemic programs have resumed including the $300 weekly payments and the extended unemployment benefits. The benefits are being restored retroactive to June 26.
“This means there will be no gap in payments for eligible claimants,” Ashley said.
DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said he wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit, but addressed questions about those who have experienced delays in receiving unemployment benefits.
He said reports of people waiting over six months to receive benefits represent an “extremely small” portion of those filing for unemployment pay.
“If there is someone who is waiting beyond 21 days, there’s some complication,” Payne said. “If they’re eligible, they will receive the benefits they are eligible for.”
The news conference came a few hours after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its state employment report. It showed Indiana’ jobless rate had ticked up slightly from 4% in May to 4.1% in June.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said the report didn’t show a large increase in Indiana’s labor force even though the federal supplemental payments were halted June 19.
The state did show about 17,600 new jobs from May to June, with the government and leisure and hospitality sectors leading the way.
“This puts the state down about 111,000 jobs from the February 2020 number,” Dufrene said.
Like Indiana, Kentucky also saw only a small increase in its labor force last month.
“Small changes in the labor force will put a squeeze on overall job growth,” Dufrene said.
As for those receiving unemployment benefits, Payne warned Friday for them to be wary of potential scams and fraudulent activity. The state has blocked more than 26 million attempts by bots attempting to access the Indiana unemployment system over the past year, and other scammers have attempted to steal identity information to file claims.
Text message scams have also become prevalent, he said.
“Please know that the DWD does not send text messages about unemployment,” Payne said.
