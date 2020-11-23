INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday announced that 5,606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 300,913 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County had 86 new cases while Floyd County had 50. The total number of cases in Clark and Floyd counties stands at 4,953 and 3,061, respectively.
Deaths from COVID-19 in the two-county region total 151, with Floyd recording 77 and Clark 74.
A total of 5,067 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 265 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,090,728 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,072,690 on Sunday. A total of 3,939,645 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
