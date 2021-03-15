INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials announced Sunday that the state has logged another 701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Floyd County brought its total to 7,300 with 175 deaths.
Clark County cases rose by 11 to 12,199 with 183 deaths.
Overall, Indiana has reported that 672,554 state residents have had COVID-19. The death toll from the disease is 12,446, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, more than 830,000 residents are fully vaccinated in Indiana, with nearly 1.3 million first doses of vaccine administered.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
The News and Tribune contributed to this report.
