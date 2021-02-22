INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported that 824 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 656,358 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County's overall number of COVID-19 cases reached 11,826 with the addition of 20 new cases. Floyd County added six new cases for a total of 7,135. No additional deaths were reported in the two-county region; Clark has had 179 deaths and Floyd 163.
A total of 11,982 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Another 425 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,085,554unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,083,893on Sunday. A total of 7,794,765 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals has fallen to 10.8%. Floyd County's rate was at 12.1% and Clark County's was 13.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.
As of today, 893,246 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 440,028 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.