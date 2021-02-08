INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported that 1,065 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 640,744 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Fifty-one new cases were reported in Floyd and Clark counties, which had 30 and 21 new diagnoses, respectively. Overall, COVID-19 cases number 11,476 in Clark County and 6,923 in Floyd County.
Floyd also recorded another death, bringing its total to 150. Clark deaths remained at 166.
A total of 11,459 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 58 from the previous day. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,011,185 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,006,430 on Sunday. A total of 7,303,220 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rates for unique individuals statewide was 14.8%, compared to Floyd County at 16.0% and 17.3% in Clark County.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 699,769 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 223,576 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
