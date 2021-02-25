INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported that 1,109 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 659,127 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Twenty-six new cases in Clark County brought its total to 11,885. The overall number of cases in Floyd County reached 7,172 with the addition of 23. No additional deaths were reported; Clark has had 179 and Floyd 165.
A total of 12,065 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Another 429 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,100,111 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,093,689 on Wednesday. A total of 7,902,509 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 11.1%. Floyd County's rate was 14.4% and Clark County's 16.1%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 941,291 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 507,155 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
