SOUTHERN INDIANA — There were 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana on Tuesday, as individuals who tested positive for the virus between Friday and Monday were included in the state figures.
The total marks the highest single-day count for new COVID cases since more than 2,300 were recorded on April 16. There were also 13 new deaths reported Tuesday, as 13,596 Hoosiers have died from the virus since March 2020.
Locally, Clark County reported 39 and Floyd County 20 new positive cases Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.