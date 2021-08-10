COVID-19 the latest logo

SOUTHERN INDIANA — There were 92 new COVID-19 cases reported between Clark County and Floyd County on Tuesday. 

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the state recorded 2,234 cases and 27 new deaths. 

Indiana's seven-day positivity rate is 9.2%. The seven-day unique positivity rate is 17.5%. 

Locally, Clark County recorded 64 and Floyd County 28 new cases. Neither county reported a new death. 

Clark County's seven-day positivity rate was 13.1% as of Tuesday's report. Its seven-day unique positivity rate was 23.7%. 

Floyd County's seven-day positivity rate was 9.6%. Its seven-day unique positivity rate was 16.6%. 

