SOUTHERN INDIANA — There were 92 new COVID-19 cases reported between Clark County and Floyd County on Tuesday.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the state recorded 2,234 cases and 27 new deaths.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate is 9.2%. The seven-day unique positivity rate is 17.5%.
Locally, Clark County recorded 64 and Floyd County 28 new cases. Neither county reported a new death.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate was 13.1% as of Tuesday's report. Its seven-day unique positivity rate was 23.7%.
Floyd County's seven-day positivity rate was 9.6%. Its seven-day unique positivity rate was 16.6%.
