INDIANA — An Indiana commission is continuing to collect residents' comments ahead of an anticipated redrawing of districts later this year based on 2020 Census data.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced in mid-February that the 2020 data, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, would be available to state legislators by Sept. 30. The legislature will then use the data for drawing new districts, done every 10 years. The governor has veto power over the new districts.
Through the end of the month, the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) — a nine-member, multi-partisan group — is hosting a series of public online information-gathering sessions, one for each of Indiana's nine congressional districts. The input can be submitted through a chat within the meeting, by giving testimony there or via email or regular mail.
The meeting for Indiana's Congressional District 9 — the fourth of the nine meetings this month — which includes, Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties and stretches to Greenwood just South of Indianapolis, was held last week, with public comment following the roughly hour of information given on the importance of looking closely at redistricting plans.
"Speaking up about your community is critical to ensuring that district lines are drawn to keep your community whole and grouped with nearby communities with similar interests," according to a document sent by the ICRC. "This ensures that your voice is heard by your elected leaders in such decisions as the quality of your child's school or how high your taxes are."
The group is asking residents to prioritize how districts should be drawn based on criteria including incumbent blind — not considering incumbent's home address when redistricting, keeping communities of interest together when possible, keeping municipalities together when possible, drawing districts to be politically competitive and to be geographically compact — meaning that areas that are closer together should be joined before areas further apart.
Clark County resident Virginia Peck was among those to give input during the call, drawing attention to the current configuration of districting in the county.
Southern Indiana is represented in the state House by Republican Zach Payne in District 66, which includes Clark and Scott counties; Republican Karen Engleman in District 70 which includes Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties; Democrat Rita Fleming in District 71 which includes Clark County and Republican Ed Clere in District 72 which includes Floyd County.
Southern Indiana is covered by state senate district 45, with Republican Chris Garten, which includes Clark and Floyd counties and district 46, with Republican Ron Grooms, which includes Clark County.
"I have noticed how — not just on the federal level but locally — we are split up between at least two, maybe three state representatives and two state senators," Peck said, adding that she feels it depends on where a person lives in the county how well they are listened to by legislators.
Peck also said she believes keeping governmental units intact in the districting when possible is a priority.
"I think to have those kind of governmental units would make a lot more sense," she said. That's a community of interest."
Another community of interest could be communities along the Ohio River, she said, some of which get water from related aquifers.
"We've got common goals and common interests here."
George Hegeman, a resident of Bloomington for the past 40 years, was also among District 9 residents to speak during the meeting.
"Our town is a prime example of gerrymandering for political purposes," he said. "Although I'm a Republican I see this pie which our town has been carved into — three different districts and in which metropolitan areas have been tied to rural areas so that in effect, the metropolitan people are disenfranchised."
He also added that the communities surrounding Lake Monroe, which supplies water to 120,000 residents, could be considered a community of interest.
"Nevertheless it's split up into five different counties along its shoreline and three different house districts," Hegeman said. "[It] would be nice to have a conservancy district surrounding the lake, but that's almost impossible to imagine...given there's this fracturing of the house seats and the ... drawing of the county lines as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.