Special education ‘choice’ program accepting enrollments
A program funding disabled child access to private schools and other specialized resources is open for enrollment through Sept. 1, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott’s office announced Friday.
“As school choice parents, my family knows firsthand the importance of being able [to] choose what’s best for your child’s educational experience,” Elliott said in a news release. “Our Indiana Education Scholarship Account gives parents with children who have their own ways of learning the ability to find the tools to best fit their needs.”
Lawmakers created the special education-only ESA program in 2021, but sought to expand it to all Hoosier students this session in a bid to create a universal “school choice” program.
Instead, lawmakers did it by expanding income eligibility for the state’s Choice Scholarships program and eliminating the eight eligibility-determining pathways currently in place. That program allows students to get state-funded vouchers to attend private schools.
To be eligible for an ESA, school-aged Hoosiers must have an active service plan, Individualized Education Program plan or Choice Special Education Plan (CSEP). They must also have an income below 400% of the Federal Free or Reduced School Meals limit, according to the Department of Education.
Accounts set up by the state treasurer’s office provide each qualifying student with thousands of dollars for private school tuition and various other educational services from providers outside of their school district.
Other expenses can include transportation, examinations and assessments, occupational therapy, paraprofessional or education aides, training programs and more.
“Ella is complex. Finally, we have a solution … ESA has opened up doors we never thought possible for her,” Elkhart County mother Erica Hunt said in the news release. Elliot’s office said the child was one of an estimated 180,000 Hoosier students “affected by special needs.”
Education groups have fiercely criticized the initiative as lacking oversight, financial “accountability” and educational standards.
“My team and I believe that the future of education is not forcing a child to fit into the system but giving parents the instruments to build around the individual needs of the child,” Elliot said. “Our ESA program is guided by that principle, and we believe in mission.”
Holcombs, Chambers tour Europe
Gov. Eric Holcomb, First Lady Janet Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will travel to Europe next week, highlighting the state’s transportation, life sciences, technology and energy sectors — as well as fostering international ties over a mutual love of motorsports.
The international trip to Europe will be Holcomb’s 15th and the cost of the trip will be paid by private donations through the private Indiana Economic Development Foundation. Holcomb went to Taiwan and South Korea in August; Germany and Switzerland in October; and Egypt in November.
Those three trips were also covered by the foundation through private donations.
“Indiana’s economic momentum continues to build, and I couldn’t be more energized to share that message with our friends, partners and new business prospects in Europe,” said Holcomb in a statement. “France and Portugal share similar visions for building global economies of the future, and we see many opportunities for innovation and partnerships across high-tech industries like energy and motorsports that will create new opportunities for Indiana and for Hoosiers.”
The trio will arrive in Portugal on Sunday on his first official trip to the country. While serving in the U.S. Navy, Holcomb was once stationed at the NATO base in Oerias, Portugal, which he will revisit during this trip.
Dignitaries include U.S. Ambassador to Portugal Randi Levine and Portuguese Secretary of State for International Trade and Foreign Investment Bernardo Ivo Cruz, as well as Lisbon-headquartered Energias de Portugal, which aims to generate 100% green energy by 2030 and operates three Indiana facilities.
The delegation will attend an Art in Embassies program hosted by the ambassador and participate in a Business Energy Roundtable with the American Chamber of Commerce in Portugal.
On Wednesday, the group will leave for France — which Holcomb first visited as governor in 2017 — and meet with U.S. and French government officials, including U.S. Ambassador to France Denise Bauer.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race, in the Pays de la Loire region, will be held over the weekend on the 100th anniversary of the first 24-hour race. Holcomb will participate in the opening ceremony and festivities, highlighting Indiana’s own motorsports industry.
According to the release, Indiana is home to more than 1,000 foreign-owned-businesses, including 47 from France and 3 from Portugal. Thirty-two foreign-owned businesses committed to Indiana in 2022, planning to create 6,400 new jobs and invest $7.25 billion — one-third of that year’s total capital investments.
“Indiana has long been a global business destination, with more than 1,075 foreign-owned companies not just enriching Hoosier communities, but contributing to innovations and quality career opportunities,” Chambers said in a statement. “The continued growth of our economy and future-focused sectors relies on partners here and around the world, and I look forward to fostering these relationships and building new collaborations in France and Portugal.”
State, federal grants fund ‘Connect to Cure’ for Hepatitis C
Hoosiers living with or at risk of contracting Hepatitis C will now have access to screenings, care and treatment at 19 different locations in 16 counties across the state through ‘Connect to Cure‘ — a collaboration between the state and Marion County organizations.
The Damien Center and the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis will be responsible for hiring and training care coordinators and peer support specialists to test Hoosiers, manage cases and link those who contract the curable virus to care. Additionally, the state will provide insurance enrollment services for those who qualify.
Telehealth options are also available.
“It is crucial that all Hoosiers receive a Hepatitis C Virus screening at least once in their life, and more frequently if they are in an at-risk category,” said Alan Witchey, president and CEO at the Damien Center, in a statement. “HCV is curable, and we are committed to making both testing and treatment accessible for all residents in need.”
Hepatitis C spreads through the blood and most who contract the virus will develop a chronic infection that damages the liver, potentially developing into life-threatening conditions like cirrhosis or liver cancer. While there isn’t yet a vaccine for Hepatitis C, medications can cure an infection in eight to 12 weeks.
Those cured of the virus can no longer transmit, or spread, the virus to others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 2.4 million people live with a Hepatitis C infection, but less than half know they are carrying the virus. An estimated 69,000 adult Hoosiers currently live with the virus, which gained recognition following a spike in Hepatitis C and HIV infections in 2015 in Scott County.
Needle exchanges, or dedicated places to dispose of used needles in exchange for new ones, have helped reduce infection rates across the country and state, including Scott County.
The Hepatitis C infection can have no symptoms for many years. Due to this, many don’t test.
“Hepatitis C is often an invisible infection until symptoms emerge and life-changing damage has occurred,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver, in a statement. “By increasing opportunities for testing and treatment, we can help Hoosiers know their status sooner and get connected with the resources that can lead to a cure. Initiatives like Connect to Cure are why Indiana has been ranked in the top six states most likely to end hepatitis C by 2030, and this would not be possible without our lawmakers who made this funding available and our partners who remain committed to providing Hoosiers the resources they need to improve their health.”
To mitigate that risk, the CDC recommends getting tested at least once in a lifetime and during each pregnancy. Those with certain medical conditions or behavioral risks — such as sharing needles or injecting drugs — should be tested more often.
The Connect to Cure initiative is funded by a nearly $6.6 million Indiana Department of Health’s Health Issues and Challenges grant, which the General Assembly established in 2021 with dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Locations for Connect to Cure include:
• Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection – Fort Wayne
• LifeSpring, Inc. – Jeffersonville
• Connection Café – Connersville
• Community HealthNet – Gary
• Aspire Indiana Health – Anderson, Lafayette
• Eskenazi Health – Indianapolis
• Step-Up, Inc. – Indianapolis
• Indiana Recover Alliance – Bloomington
•HealthLinc, Inc. – Valparaiso
• Refresh (F5) – Austin
• AIDS Ministries/ AIDS Assist – South Bend
• Imani & Unidad – South Bend
• Matthew 25 AIDS Services – Evansville
• IU Health – Positive Link – Muncie, Vincennes, Greencastle, Lafayette and another location in Bartholomew County yet to be determined
