Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.