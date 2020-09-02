INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools that plan to experiment with virtual learning this fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic learned Wednesday they’ll now receive 100% funding to do so.
The decision came from a resolution by the State Board of Education in response to debates about a current Indiana law that limits per-pupil funding to 85% for schools that operate virtually. The SBOE voted Wednesday morning to ensure schools that are using virtual classrooms because of the pandemic receive full funding, as they would if operating like normal.
Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, first pointed out schools who choose to operate virtually might be at risk of losing funding because of Indiana’s current law in a letter to educators. The letter prompted wider review by state education leaders.
Virtual schools that operate totally online, SBOE Executive Director Brian Murphy said, will still only receive 85% funding because they were already equipped to handle needs like technology.
K-12 schools around the state as well as colleges and universities continue to operate in person, however, which is why state health officials are working on a new dashboard to give educators guidance on how to safely serve students.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the new dashboard at last week’s virtual news briefing and said it will be finalized this week — with one change.
The state still plans to rank counties by four color categories — blue, yellow, orange and red — on a map that shows the severity of COVID-19 in communities. But the state will no longer use one metric, the percent change in the positivity rate from the previous week, in determining a county’s category. Box said the state will instead measure the number of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate.
“We want these maps to be useful tools, not give people a false sense of security,” Box said.
Depending on the color category, the state will provide different recommendations to area schools on how they might consider limiting in-person activities like assemblies and class. But the state will not require any action.
While Indiana’s overall COVID-19 positivity rate and hospital capacity remains stable, the number of cases continues to increase. State health officials reported an additional 871 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the known total to 95,750. Another 13 Hoosiers were reported to have died from the virus, bringing the total dead to 3,106.
