INDIANA — There have now been 166,564 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana, the state department of health reported Tuesday. Of these, 2,062 are new, from between Oct. 22 and Monday.
The most recent data, which reflects numbers as of the end of Monday, shows 3,958 deaths statewide, 51 of them new.
Clark County has reported a total of 3,085 cases among residents, 24 new as of Monday. The positivity rate for all tests over the seven-day period from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 is 9.1%. Clark County’s seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is at 13.4%, down from 15.7% recently. There have been 65 deaths, two of them new.
There have been 42,164 tests administered to 28,275 Clark County residents.
In Floyd County, there have been 1,884 cases, eight of them new. The seven-day positivity rate for all tests is down to 5.4%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 10.4%.
There have been 68 deaths, none new to report Tuesday. There have been 29,797 tests administered to 18,394 Floyd County residents.
