SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana's unemployment rate was 2.2% in March, as the state continues to see record lows for its jobless mark.
But more significantly, the state's labor force grew by 16,000 from February to March, and Indiana added 9,000 jobs in the month. Compared to March 2021, the labor is only down about 5,000 positions.
"The state's unemployed declined, along with the increase in the labor force. This produced another all-time low in the unemployment rate," said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
"In fact, the number of unemployed is down by about 70,000 compared to last year. The number of unemployed state-wide is approximately 70,000."
Based on data from Burning Glass, Dufrene said Indiana has more job openings over the past 30 days than unemployed workers.
"The top three occupations in demand are registered nurses, retail salespersons and truck drivers," Dufrene said.
Payrolls are up in Indiana by about 13,600 since March 2021 based on the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
"One of the biggest challenges facing employers was the availability of a labor force. The past two reports show that the state's labor force is on the upswing again," Dufrene said.
"This will support payroll growth. Gains to labor force, both at the state and national levels, will also provide support to the supply chain challenges confronting the economy."
