SOUTHERN INDIANA — While Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped, the state’s labor force also saw a significant decline according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In November, Indiana’s jobless mark dropped to 5%, down from 5.5% in October. But while the number of unemployed Hoosiers dropped by about 17,000 last month, the state’s labor force decreased by 40,000.
Kentucky’s unemployment rate dropped from 7.3% in October to 5.6% in November. The decrease was accompanied by a 37,000 rise in Kentucky’s labor force.
When it comes to jobs added, both states were at “an almost standstill” for the month said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“Similar to what we are observing nationally, the economy of both states are entering a winter chill,” he said. “As the virus resurges, we are seeing the direct impact on the state’s economy.”
Indiana’s payrolls declined by about 1,000 positions last month. Compared to November 2019, Indiana is down about 100,000 jobs.
“There has been considerable improvement in the number of jobs gained after the April bottoming, but considerable challenges remain,” Dufrene said.
The unemployment rates for individual counties will be released next week.
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, there were 285 initial claims for unemployment filed in Clark County for the week ending Dec. 12. That was down from 345 from the previous week.
Floyd County had 125 people file for initial unemployment benefits for the week ending Dec. 12, down from 166 the prior week.
There were a little over 1,000 people on continued unemployment benefits between the two Southern Indiana counties at the end of November.
Nationwide, jobless rates were down in 25 states and up in seven.
The immediate future may bring much of the same, but Dufrene predicted Friday that the economy should begin trending in the right direction again in 2021.
“The winter months will see a slowing of economic activity, but this is not going to be sustained,” Dufrene said.
“2021 is still shaping up to be a strong year for overall job gains. The combination of pent-up demand and vaccine deployment will produce a very strong year with respect to gains and overall economic growth.”
