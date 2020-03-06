INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency after the state confirms its first presumptive positive coronavirus case.
The man, a Marion County resident, was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis early Friday after experiencing mild symptoms — a sore throat, low-grade fever and the beginning of a cough. He had recently traveled to Boston, returning to Indianapolis Wednesday.
He has since been released and is self-isolating at home for 14 days, a status which will be lifted if he tests negative at the end of that period. The risk to the general public is believed to be low.
Holcomb said during a news conference held by the Indiana State Department of Health that the declaration is to both increased Hoosiers' Awareness of the disease, and ensure the state has the resources it needs to fight it.
"With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks," Holcomb said, according to a news release. "The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated."
Officials said the man called the hospital ahead of arriving and was screened in the parking lot before being taken to an isolated room. They said the response was "textbook" for what should be done, and do not believe any patients or hospital staff are at risk of contracting it through this case.
"The state department of health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the resources and systems in place to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana," Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said. "Given the global spread of this illness, the question was never if Indiana would have a case, but when it would arrive.
“Because of those steps, the risk of additional exposure and community transmission was decreased. And we're taking every precaution to prevent new infections related to this patient."
Indiana health officials believe the case is isolated, and the Indiana State Department of Health is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify and monitor close contacts of the patient, and anyone who was on his flight to and from Boston.
“The situation with COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we can expect to see other cases in Indiana in the future," Box said at the news conference. "As this case demonstrates, we are prepared for that possibility and we will deploy all steps needed quickly to protect Hoosiers."
Virginia Caine, the director of the Marion County Health Department, advised that people concerned about their symptoms should call their doctor’s office or emergency room ahead of time to prepare for possible isolation.
“We do not want an individual contaminating anybody in a waiting room area, so let us take the necessary steps we need to do to protect (others) while you are seeking medical care,” Caine said.
Health officials say that to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your face (eyes, nose, mouth) with unwashed hands
• Avoid contact with people who are sick
• Stay home if sick
• Cover coughs with a tissue and then throw it away
• Frequently clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• Do not shake hands or hug
CNHI Indiana statehouse reporter Whitney Downard contributed to this story.
