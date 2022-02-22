INDIANAPOLIS — Senators softened the impact Monday of two House bills intending to limit the amount of cash and food assistance Hoosier families receive, sending one to a summer committee and limiting another’s scope.
Anti-poverty advocates decried both bills but thanked the legislators for amending the bills to lessen their impact on impoverished Hoosiers.
Rep. Dale DeVon, the author of HB 1354, said 650,000 Hoosiers received SNAP benefits, 170,000 of whom he called “able bodied workers.”
“How can we get these people to work?” DeVon, R-Granger, said. “Everywhere you go there are help wanted signs.”
Because of technology system updates within government offices, DeVon said the issue needed to be sent to a summer study committee that would analyze what employment barriers low-income Hoosiers may face.
The bill proposed limiting SNAP benefit access for noncustodial parents who fall behind on their child support payments, a move that Tracy Pappas with the Indiana Legal Services said would hurt Hoosiers.
“A lot of child support orders that are in law should be and could be modified,” Pappas said, noting that the payments could be too high for some parents.
The bill passed 7-1, with one Democratic member saying he opposed the bill’s concept.
An amendment to House Bill 1410 wouldn’t impact Hoosiers already receiving TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) but rather limit the department of Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) from suspending state work search requirements, even during a pandemic.
Jessica Fraser, the director of the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute, said her organization had “grave concerns” about the bill since, during non-emergency time, FSSA already complied with work search requirements.
Fraser noted that Indiana had the fourth strictest eligibility in the country for TANF, awarding $288 for a family of three, with no increase since 1988. In 2019, she said, FSSA approved just 11% of TANF applications.
Testimony from Emily Bryant, the executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, said that just 1,441 adults received TANF in January, down from the estimated 3,300 who received the benefits in June of 2021.
“It’s adding extra steps that cannot be changed in the event of high unemployment or a public health emergency,” Bryant said. “It’s a very small number receiving a small amount but to that household that money is very meaningful.”
While TANF beneficiaries may receive SNAP, SNAP benefits cannot buy other necessities such as diapers, personal hygiene products or laundry detergent – all of which could be purchased under TANF.
The bill passed 6-3, with two Democrat members and one Republican member voting against the bill. Both bills move before the Senate for further consideration.
