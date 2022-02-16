INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Health and Provider Services Committee significantly amended a bill that limits employer vaccine mandates and passed the bill 8-2, with two Democrats voting against the bill. House Bill 1001 sought to restrict employer vaccine mandates with the aim of protecting Hoosiers who declined to receive the vaccine.
“Employers should have a right to dictate what they do with their business but at the same time employees have rights of their own… the vaccine mandate issues is really the crux of this,” bill author Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said. “I still have some concerns within the bill but the process is what the process is.”
Under federal law, the vaccine mandate doesn’t apply to healthcare workers, the very employees Lehman created the bill to protect.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid can require healthcare entities — including hospitals and nursing homes — accepting Medicare and Medicaid funding to have vaccinated workforces.
An amendment offered by Senate sponsor Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, acknowledged the federal law and changed the bill to omit healthcare employees.
The bill also shortened the “natural immunity” exemption for employees with COVID-19 antibodies to three months (down from six months), removed bill language related to unemployment and allows employers to mandate twice weekly testing for unvaccinated employees which the employer isn’t required to cover.
“This bill does require an employer that wants to implement a vaccine program to follow religious and medical wavier procedures,” Messmer said. “There is not a huge rush of employers looking to fire employees in this state because unemployment is low. Available workers are hard to find.”
The amendment adds a provision that defines school corporations and higher education institutions as government entities, which cannot ask for vaccine verification under a law passed in 2021. Entertainment venues, some of which are government entities, are exempt from this requirement due to “contractual agreements” with entertainers who may request masked or vaccinated staff.
The bill now complies with the federal standard for religious exemptions with documentation, rather than a new no-questions-asked standard created by the General Assembly.
At least eight people who signed up to testify in support of the bill changed their position after learning of the amendment, including a violinist suspended without pay from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, a fourth-year pharmacy student and a process engineer previously employed at Eli Lilly.
Leah Wilson, the executive director of Stand for Health Freedom, pushed legislators to oppose the amended bill and protect Hoosiers’ bodily autonomy.
“It now legislates grossly inadequate federal protections into state law,” Wilson said.
Referencing the 14 hours of testimony lawmakers previously heard, Wilson said, “the harm has not stopped since those testimonies.”
As with previous meetings on this bill, many people testifying shared factually incorrect information about vaccines and COVID-19.
Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, said she voted against the bill not because of the opposing testimony but because of a lack of clarity surrounding schools and its stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I just think ultimately it delegitimizes an FDA-approved vaccine… that saves lives,” Breaux said.
The bill received heavy criticism from the business community because of its employer mandates but many flipped their positions following the amendment to the bill.
“Our position is that Indiana employers are in the best position of knowing what is best for the safety of those in their workplace,” Malika Butler, with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said.
Other employers still opposed the bill because it mandated limits on employers with testing and immunity requirements.
Lehman, in his closing comments on the bill, said he still wanted to work on the bill’s language to protect Hoosier workers.
With the amendment, the bill no longer includes Gov. Eric Holcomb’s three provisions for ending the COVID-19 public health emergency for the state, which includes enhanced federal funding for Medicaid and food assistance as well as the emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines. That language remains in Senate Bill 3, which passed in the House Public Health Committee Wednesday morning.
