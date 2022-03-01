INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate addressed two House priorities for the 2022 legislative sessions, including a bill placing some limitations on businesses requiring vaccines for their employees.
Seven Republicans joined the Senate’s 11 Democrats to vote against the bill, which passed 32-18.
Bill sponsor Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, described the bill as a balance between the concerns of employees and employers, creating protections for employees hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s priorities for ending the state of emergency (which includes enhanced benefits for Medicaid and food assistance as well as emergency authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine) are included in the bill, which expanded the definition of a government entity to public schools.
The bill also exempts entertainment and sports venues because they contract with talent who might require staff vaccinations.
“They don’t have to have a vaccine program for the entire operation, just the people that are working in close proximity to either the entertainer or the athlete,” Messmer said.
The bill doesn’t cover health care employees, who are required to get the vaccine if they work at a health care entity that receives federal funding, such as a hospital or nursing home.
Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, said House representatives wrote the bill in response to a federal vaccine mandate proposed for all businesses with more than 100 employees.
Thinking lawmakers knew how to manage the employee-employer relationship better than the employer was legislative arrogance, Perfect said.
“I personally believe the citizens of Indiana are better off without this bill."
Democrats voted against the bill because it would cut off enhanced food assistance benefits April 16, rather than letting the federal government end the program. Republicans said that with unemployment so low, the benefit enhancement was no longer necessary.
“To me, it’s a little bit like saying ‘We’ve got something to help the people with cancer, but our cancer rates are low, so let’s not give it to them,” said Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson.
The Senate also passed House Bill 1002, which previously included an income tax cut, repealed some utility taxes and removed the tax ceiling on business personal property. The bill now includes language expanding the automatic taxpayer refund to Hoosiers without tax liability and a provision to sunset food and beverage taxes.
Lanane was the only senator to vote against that bill, which passed 49-1.
Both bills were priority legislation for the House Republicans but were heavily amended in Senate committees.
