Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain this evening. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain this evening. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.