CHARLESTOWN — A resolution in the Indiana Senate is bringing attention to a tragic event in Charlestown’s history.
Last week, the Senate adopted a resolution recognizing the lives and innocence of three Black men who were killed by a mob in an 1871 lynching in Charlestown. The resolution was authored by State Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington.
The three men killed in the lynching included Squire Taylor, Charles Davis and George Johnson.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges went up to Indianapolis for the reading of the resolution, saying she views it as a “monumental event” to recognize this overlooked event in Indiana’s past. She has a doctorate in humanities and history, and she has a particular interest in local history, she said.
“I had heard that the lynchings were a part of our history, but I guess I didn’t know the full story and had not had a chance yet to pursue that particular history,” Hodges said. “About two weeks ago, Sen. Yoder called me up and mentioned this had come across her desk, and that she was interested in putting forth a resolution kind of acknowledging it, especially because we’re in Black History Month.”
Yoder said faculty members at Hanover University reached out to her last year about the history of the lynching that took place in Charlestown.
“When you find out, this happened in my community, this happened in my state and I knew nothing about it…I feel cheated,” she said. “It doesn’t stop there. We have to acknowledge all of Indiana’s history. This is part of that, and we need to talk about it, and we need to teach it.”
Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, has also expressed his support for the resolution, according to Hodges. She said she wants to install a historical marker in the city to recognize the tragedy, but planning is in the early stages.
THE HISTORY
The history of the 1871 lynching is detailed by Diane Stepro, genealogist and local history librarian for the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, in a story for Discover Indiana, a online public history project focused on history from around the state.
In November of 1871, the family of Cyrus Park, a White farmer who lived near Henryville, was attacked with Parks’ own axe while they were sleeping in their beds.
When a member of the family’s church went to check on the Parks the next morning, he found that Park, his wife and their 10 year-old son had been killed, and two daughters were severely injured. One of the daughters recovered but the other later died after the attack.
The same night the Parks were murdered, a neighbor had been awakened by attackers, but was able to prevent them from entering his home. He believed his attackers were White.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that George Johnson, a Black man, was tortured until he falsely confessed to the murders of the family, and while he had a noose around his neck, he implicated two other Black men, Squire Taylor and Charles Davis.
Johnson, Taylor and Davis were arrested and sent to a jail in Charlestown, but they were later taken from the jail by a large mob of White men. The mob hung all three of the men, and they tortured Taylor before killing him.
A 1872 pamphlet called “Murder and mob law in Indiana" by James Hiatt details the Charlestown lynching. Hiatt writes that three lynching victims were “punished upon scarcely a shadow of evidence, while the proof that it was impossible for them to have committed the deed is perfectly overwhelming.” The pamphlet is available through Indiana State Library’s Digital Collections.
According to Stepro, the bodies of the three men are buried at Charlestown Cemetery.
Hodges plans to work with Ann Martin, a Charlestown resident who often writes about local Black history, in the effort to bring a historical marker to the city regarding the 1871 lynching.
Martin said until conversations with Hodges, she had never heard about the lynching that occurred in Charlestown. She wonders whether any of the older Black couples she knew while growing up in the area might have been related to the victims, but it is only speculation at this point, she said.
As a Black person, Martin said she appreciates the effort to honor the innocence of the victims, she said.
“These things went on for years and years and years for Black people, and it’s a hurtful thing, and it’s a sad thing,” she said. “I can’t say it’s the nature of things, but it’s a situation that went on all over and destroyed and hurt a lot of people.”
Martin said it is important to not just focus on the past, but “look into the future and make life better for everyone.”
Yoder said these events are “important to know so that we can proceed and better understand our history so we can better inform our future.”
“We can’t be better people going forward unless we’re informed by our past,” she said. “This resolution is part of our past, and it’s really important that we know so it informs how we can best lift up these voices that we’ve silenced, censored and in this case lynched for far too long.”
Throughout February, the City of Charlestown has been highlighting local stories for Black History Month. It is important to discuss the difficult parts of history and not just tell a “white-washed version," Hodges said.
“It can be hard,” she said. “It’s a difficult thing to do. It’s a very uncomfortable and ugly story. But I like to think when we expose those kind of things it kind of helps us not make those mistakes again. We can learn from our history and see that we can do better. Even though it happened a very long time ago, I thought it was very relevant that (Yoder) wanted to bring it forward.”
