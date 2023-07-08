Surrounded by spools of thread and pieces of fabric in every color of the rainbow – reminiscent of the Pride flags that hang in the store – seamstress Liby Ball makes alterations and adjustments to everything from suits and wedding gowns to regular pieces of clothing. Sewing and stitching for hours at a time, their business Bloomington Stitchery is what Ball, the owner, jokingly calls an “underground gay sewing society.”
“I feel fortunate that I’ve been able to sort of build my own little world here, where my shop is full of queer people and drag queens all day every day because I really am living the dream, I guess, to be able to get to build an environment like that,” Ball said. “But then it just makes me sad that people would think negatively of that.”
At Bloomington Stitchery, Ball specializes in couture sewing, taking on jobs that others might consider too complex, expensive or time-consuming. In the process, Ball and their staff – all coincidentally members of the LGBTQ+ community – work to create a gender-affirming and body-positive tailoring and alterations experience where people of all genders, sexualities and sizes are celebrated.
Large corporations have shown increasing support for the LGBTQ+ community over the past few decades, with moves like putting Pride decorations and products in stores and partnering with LGBTQ+ celebrities. But as hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been proposed in 2022 and 2023, scrutiny about public displays of allyship has put some of these companies under fire.
Target, which collaborated with queer artists to design its 2023 Pride Month collection, pulled some of those artists’ products from stores after receiving threats against workers. Popular beer brand Bud Light faced boycotts and financial fallout after partnering with transgender actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a recent campaign. And, in June, the Supreme Court ruled the First Amendment, in some cases, can entitle businesses to deny customized services to queer people and couples.
In a time when some larger corporations are pulling back from LGBTQ+ allyship, small queer-owned and queer-supportive businesses are standing firm in their commitment to serving the LGBTQ+ community. Several businesses across Indiana, like Bloomington Stitchery, have put advocacy at the forefront of their business models and incorporate it into their everyday work.
TAILORED FOR ACCEPTANCE
At Bloomington Stitchery, Ball makes a special effort to uplift their queer customers. During Bloomington Stitchery’s first couple of years, Ball said, they would occasionally get emails asking if they would be comfortable tailoring clothing for a transgender person.
“I thought, of course – that would probably be something they need to ask to make sure they’re going to someone who’s safe,” Ball said. “But then I also started thinking, ‘it kind of sucks that I’m being asked that question, because shouldn’t that just be normal?’”
The second year of being in their current building, Ball put Pride flags up for the month of June, and never took them down. They said they wanted to make it clear that everyone was safe in the shop. While it’s a sentiment not everyone agrees with – Ball recalled some customers canceling appointments after realizing the store was queer-owned, or walking up to the shop, dress in hand, and turning around after seeing the Pride and Black Lives Matter flags – it’s the environment Ball always wanted to create.
That’s partly because there’s a lack of services for queer and plus-size people when it comes to tailoring, Ball said. A person’s body may not naturally fit into a suit or dress shape, or they may need a bigger size than what they can find elsewhere.
Over time, Bloomington Stitchery has started to prioritize bridal and formal alterations over other alterations due to sheer demand. However, Ball said they also prioritize making other types of clothing accessible for people who cannot simply wear something right off the rack.
“I’m also trying to make sure that I’m holding space for people who are going to want to come in for gender-affirming alterations and body-positive alterations,” Ball said. “I’m going to be the only seamstress that they feel comfortable coming to, so I don’t want to leave them behind.”
There are a projected 1.4 million LGBTQ+ owners like Ball in the United States, according to the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.
In the current political and social climate, Ball said there have been times where they question if the work they’re doing is worth losing most of their income to downtown Bloomington’s rent costs.
“But then things like all this recent legislation will happen and I can’t help but think, maybe it is more important for me to keep this giant, gay commercial space in the middle of downtown Bloomington,” Ball said. “Just so that people know that they’re not alone, and we are out here making a living being outwardly queer.”
THE HUMAN MODEL
Bob Goodman, owner of Robert Goodman Jewelers in Zionsville, believes there are two ways to run a business: using the human model or the business model.
The human model, he said, should come before making money.
“Treating everybody as a human being,” Goodman said. “Advocating for equity before equality.”
For Goodman, being LGBTQ+-affirming has always been part of the deal. While not a member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, he and his wife Rose-Marie use their mom-and-pop shop as a platform to be outspoken about the issues they care about. The exterior of their shop holds a smattering of stickers and signage for Pride, Black Lives Matter and other social justice causes. The walls inside are adorned with art of people like Harriet Tubman and Tupac Shakur, and the store is gun-free.
Many people believe businesses should not discuss politics, religion or social issues, Goodman said. But as a member of a family that once owned 10 jewelry stores across Indiana, he said he knows his success is, at least in part, due to the opportunities he’s been given to open the Zionsville store as part of the family business.
“I started to recognize my privilege that I have, which is extreme,” he said. “I’ve spoken about my privilege, and I’ve decided to do what I can do.”
He wants to help give others those same opportunities. At the store, the Goodmans have hosted Black jewelry designer pop-ups and exhibitions like the Plan B Art Project, which raised awareness about reproductive rights following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. They’ve hosted Pride month events, handed out more than 1,000 “Say Gay” stickers in protest of Indiana’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and openly post about respecting all cultures and communities on their Instagram and Facebook pages.
“It’s hard for us to put it into words because we don’t think about it,” he said. “It seems like what you do if you’re a human being.”
The business has faced pushback for speaking out —the Plan B Art Project in June garnered 30 protestors outside of the store. He’s received threatening emails about the Black Lives Matter signs in the window and several hateful comments on social media from those who disagree with his stances.
He said he thinks it is dangerous when corporations pull back from advocacy due to backlash.
“I think it’s unacceptable,” he said. “I think it’s unacceptable to cave.”
For Goodman, controversy is not a threat to the success of his business, but rather, an opportunity to double down on his beliefs. He said he welcomes respectful conversations with fellow business owners and community members who might disagree or just not understand.
“I think the corporations that are pulling back because of threats of actual boycotts are doing harm by doing that,” Goodman said. “I think they are doing a harm because small businesses are going to think to themselves, ‘if multimillion-dollar corporation XYZ isn’t talking about it anymore, why should I?’ I think all across the board, it’s a mistake to stop.”
THE POWER OF A HAIRCUT
On a recent day at The Springs Salon and Spa in Jeffersonville, owner Nate Carden looked around and saw in his shop’s chairs an older transgender woman, a young nonbinary individual, two gay men and one cisgender person, all receiving haircuts at the same time in the same space.
It was a moment that, for Carden, defined the kind of environment he’d worked hard to cultivate — one where all guests could coexist comfortably, and where all identities and ways of being were celebrated.
“It was amazing to see so many unique people in my business at the same time,” Carden said. “It really let me know that I had created a safe and beautiful space.”
Carden, along with his husband Drew Gillum, knows the power of a haircut. For some people, it may be a fun new look or a way to experiment; for others, like members of the transgender community, it can mark the first step in a physical transition to affirm who they’ve always been inside.
Carden said the salon industry, like any other, still struggles with inclusivity and representation. In an effort to be inclusive, he and Gillum came up with a unique pricing system that isn’t based on gender like many other salons, but on hair length. A person looking to get their haircut at the salon will not be charged on the basis of a “men’s” or “women’s” haircut, but by inches of hair.
Carden said he’s given gender-affirming haircuts to guests both young and old.
“Haircuts can be life-changing,” he said. “It’s truly an honor to be asked to give a new haircut to an individual who’s going through a transition. It’s an experience like none other — the joy that I’ve seen, the comfort, the vulnerability.”
As a gay person, Carden said he remembers not feeling represented in everyday life as he was growing up. He now takes the opportunity to be that representation as a responsibility.
“It’s up to me to be that person, that representative, that voice,” he said. “And I will be so loud.”
At The Springs, sunlight filters in through the Pride flags in the windows. For people passing by or who are curious about the salon, Carden said the symbol of LGBTQ+ acceptance serves as a nonverbal cue of comfort. But the staff at The Springs is also trained to use inclusive verbiage and pronouns when having conversations with clients, and the staff continually discusses how to make guests feel most comfortable in a natural, easy way.
Carden said all kinds of people walk into The Springs, from all different backgrounds and with different comfortability levels when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues. It’s common for the staff to get questions about what it means to be a certain identity or how to use a person’s correct pronouns; he recalled one time when an older cisgender client asked how to support their nonbinary grandchild. The staff is highly prepared to field these questions, and enjoys being a safe space to learn without judgment.
“I’m very happy that my salon has become such a unique and diverse place,” Carden said. “Many of our guests have sought us out based on that welcoming feeling.”
The Springs has been around for 25 years, and Carden describes himself and Gillum as resilient and tenacious. He doesn’t see their business going anywhere anytime soon. But recent legislation has made he and Gillum fearful for the future of their marriage, especially considering gay marriage only became legal in 2015.
While some businesses may view speaking out about social justice as risky in terms of financing and gaining clients, Carden said the bigger risk for him would come by not being openly welcoming.
“I would feel like a contradiction if I weren’t actively advocating and standing up for my community,” Carden said. “I know there are so many individuals that still don’t feel safe or supported when choosing to walk into a salon or barbershop. I can’t erase that hurt. I am able to provide a safe place for any person to feel seen, heard, acknowledged and beautiful.”
