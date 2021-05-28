SOUTHERN INDIANA — In 2017, Jeffersonville and New Albany joined a national lawsuit against opioid distributors based on the crisis that ensued as millions of pills flowed through Southern Indiana pharmacies.
Though all local Indiana governments, including those that didn’t join in suing the distributors, will be rewarded, the efforts of cities like Jeffersonville and New Albany will likely soon be acknowledged.
A settlement agreement between states and the distributors is considered imminent, and it could produce more than $253 million in Indiana to combat drug abuse.
At the request of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, lawmakers enacted legislation as part of the 2022-23 budget bill defining how the settlement funds will be dispersed and used.
The three distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergergen — have joined with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to offer a national settlement for all states reported to be worth more than $26 billion.
The settlement absolves the companies from future lawsuits for the states that agree to the terms, and that language is included in the Indiana legislation.
The lawsuit against the distributors, which is the case joined by New Albany and Jeffersonville, was based on the 1970 Controlled Substances Act. It requires federal inspection of any large or suspicious orders, and plaintiffs alleged the distributors failed to accurately report the amount of pills that were flowing into communities.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the information that’s become public about how the opioid crisis devastated communities doesn’t need to be forgotten, regardless of how much money the companies agree to pay.
“I hope the state legislature is taking this information and processing it and realizing that most of the municipalities and many of the counties agree that opioids are a big problem in their community,” Gahan said Friday.
“If you’re a state legislator, you should take note that we need more resources at the local level to combat this terrible problem.”
A 2018 Indiana University study found that Clark and Floyd were among the top 20 counties in the state in terms of costs associated with the opioid crisis. The study found that between 2003 and 2017, the crisis cost Clark County $1.2 billion and Floyd County $1 billion.
A 2019 report by The Washington Post listed Floyd County as being one of the worst counties in the nation for prescription opioid abuse. The investigation found that more than 47 million prescription pain pills entered Floyd County from 2006 to 2012.
An email distributed Monday by legal counsel Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, or AIM, summarizes the language of legislation approved by the Indiana General Assembly this year regarding the opioid settlement.
All local governments are opted into the attorney general’s litigation unless they had filed their own claim by Jan. 1, and ask to opt-out of the state proceedings by June 30.
Local governments opting-in to the state’s settlement surrender any current or future claims against the opioid providers.
A settlement fund will be established to capture 30% of the money, which will be divided equally among the state and municipalities and counties. The remaining 70% will be dispersed equally for opioid treatment, education and prevention.
The state will be divided into regions for disbursement of the treatment funds, and impact of the opioid impact on specific local governments may be considered when determining the allocations.
After legal fees, Indiana cities, towns and counties are expected to share in $253.5 million in settlement funds over an 18-year period.
“We joined in the lawsuit to get a settlement and to get some relief, and hopefully that will be provided,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said Friday. “I don’t think you can ever undo the damage that the opioid crisis has caused us. Many families have been broken apart by this.”
Rokita’s office declined to comment for this story, citing ongoing negotiations.
