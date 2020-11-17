INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Education is seeking broad public feedback on ideas for a future accountability model for Indiana’s K-12 schools. The draft framework was created based on stakeholder feedback received over the summer.
The Board is hosting three webinars this month. Each webinar will feature a panel with guests who will ask questions and interact with the framework. The content of each webinar will be geared toward different audiences.
• Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. EST: Parents and Families
• Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. EST: Educators
• Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. EST: Administrators
The webinars will livestream, but will also be available for viewing after the fact. Individuals are encouraged to watch the webinar that best suits their role and then share feedback via the survey located on the Board’s website, www.in.gov/sboe, or by email to SBOE_Comment@sboe.in.gov.
The deadline to submit input is Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The Board will review the preliminary feedback at a future meeting.
