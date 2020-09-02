INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Education has authorized action to modify the state tuition support rule to ensure full anticipated funding for students receiving virtual education due to COVID-19. The action was taken Wednesday during a virtual meeting.
After discussions with education stakeholders across the state, it was determined that moving the fall average daily membership (ADM) count date was not the best way to assure appropriate funding levels. ADM dates of Sept. 18 and Feb. 1 remain in place.
Executive Order 20-05 allows agency heads to modify rules during the public health emergency. The Board voted for executive director Brian Murphy to modify the state tuition support rule to ensure students who are receiving virtual instruction due to COVID-19 would be funded at the appropriate level.
“I am pleased the State Board of Education took action to implement the Department’s original guidance to provide 100 percent funding for impacted students who receive virtual instruction due to the pandemic associated with the fall count,” state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a statement issued by her office. “I am grateful for the many calls and emails made by educators, administrators, parents, and community members to our elected officials. This tireless advocacy created action and change.”
Students reported in the February 2020 ADM as attending school in-person who are reported in the September 2020 ADM as attending school virtually due to COVID-19 will be funded as though attending school in-person. Students reported in the February 2020 ADM as attending school virtually who are also reported in the September 2020 ADM as attending school virtually will continue to be funded at the 85% level. School corporations that were delivering 100% virtual instruction at the time of the February 2020 ADM will continue to receive 85% of full tuition support for their students.
