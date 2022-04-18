WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Indiana State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a child in a death investigation.
ISP Sellersburg in a news release said the investigation started Saturday at around 7:30 p.m.
A Washington County resident found the body of a Black male child in the roadway in a wooded area in the eastern part of the county. The resident was mushroom hunting at the time and called 911 immediately.
The child is described as young and Black, between the ages of 5 and 8. He is approximately 4' tall and has a slim build along with a short haircut.
Investigators said they think the death occurred within the last week.
Anyone with information that could identify the child is asked to call ISP-Sellersburg Detective Matt Busick at 1-812-872-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.