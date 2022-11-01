The Indiana State Police will host its next annual Trooper Hiring Seminar at the ISP post at 8014 Highway 311 in Sellersburg on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The seminar is geared toward helping those interested in joining the ISP and will be from 9 a.m. until noon.
The seminar is free and is designed to offer valuable insights on how to be successful in the ISP selection process. Troopers will be on hand to answer questions and even host a mini-workout session. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to meet with members of the ISP Human Resources Division and additional ISP staff.
Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis for these seminars throughout the state.Please respond quickly, as availability at each location is capped at 40 participants.
After reserving a spot, ISP recruiters will email further instructions before the event.
Email should be sent to ISPRecruiting@isp.in.govto reserve your spot. Go to www.IndianaTrooper.comto apply and learn more about the Indiana State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.