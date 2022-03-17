NEW ALBANY — Indiana State Police have identified the person killed in Tuesday's fiery State Street wreck in New Albany as well as the passenger in the vehicle.
The driver was 36-year-old Darrell Lee Taylor, a resident of Louisville, ISP said in a news release.
An autopsy was performed Thursday and the evidence of the injuries in the wreck indicate Taylor was the driver of the car involved.
The passenger has been identified as Damon L. Simpson, who is expected to survive but sustained serious injuries. Simpson was taken to University of Louisville hospital.
Taylor and Simpson were in a gray Dodge Challenger, which is registered out of Alabama to the Alamo Rental Car Agency.
The wreck occurred after a New Albany Police officer tried to pull over the Challenger near State and Clay streets after noticing reckless driving, but the vehicle fled the stop.
The vehicle traveled down State Street at a high rate of speed, hit an SUV and crashed into a transport van in a parking lot. The van caught fire, but no one was inside the van at the time. The officer, who had not pursued the Challenger because of its speed, was able to get to the crash and pull Simpson from the Challenger.
Gwendolyn Hartman, of Georgetown, has been identified as the driver of the white Toyota Highlander SUV that was hit by the Challenger.
ISP said Hartman was leaving the Target parking lot and entered onto State Street when her vehicle was struck.
Hartman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was listed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.