JEFFERSONVILLE - Indiana State Police have identified the man shot by a SWAT team member in Jeffersonville late Tuesday night.
ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Carey Huls told the News and Tribune that person has been identified as 65-year-old Richard D. Glass.
Glass was a resident at the Avia apartments at 703 North Shore Drive.
Huls said a person called 911 requesting a welfare check on another resident after 9 p.m. Tuesday and said Glass had made "disturbing" statements that he was going back to prison.
Glass also called authorities and claimed someone was trying to hack his cellphone and requested officers come to his apartment.
Glass said he had a firearm and said he didn't want to use it on the person he thought was hacking his phone.
ISP said when police responded to his apartment Glass wouldn't answer the door, and when authorities made contact with him he said he didn't believe it was the police at his door.
Police retreated from his door, but were able to make contact with him a short time later from an adjacent apartment.
ISP said police confirmed Glass had two firearms on him and he fired from the apartment window twice toward police.
Glass was shot by a responding SWAT team officer when he pointed his gun at the window.
The incident ended around 11:30 p.m.
No police officers were hurt and the case is still under investigation.
