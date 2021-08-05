CORYDON — Indiana State troopers from the Sellersburg post are assisting in the investigation of a helicopter crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in rural Harrison County.
State police were notified around 4 p.m. of a helicopter crash off Big Indian Road NE, near Corydon, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found the wreckage of a Bell 206 helicopter in a cornfield a short distance off the roadway and near a rural residence.
The pilot, a 29-year-old from Billings, Montana, had already transported to the Harrison County Hospital by private vehicle; he was later transported to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation reveals that the helicopter is owned and operated by Southmark Aviation in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The helicopter was being used as a crop duster and accidentally struck a power line running across the cornfield where the aircraft was dusting.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been contacted and will be conducting a joint investigation with the National Transportation Safety Administration Board (NTSB).
This crash is still under investigation. Indiana State Police conducted the preliminary investigation and is maintaining scene security until the arrival of federal investigators.
