SOUTHERN INDIANA — Another Salem Republican has entered the 9th District Congressional race.
J. Michael Davisson, a state representative representing Indiana’s District 73, announced Tuesday he will seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. House seat. Davisson joins State Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, as Republicans in the 9th District race.
They are seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who announced last month he won’t seek another two-year term this year. The winner of the May GOP primary advances to the November runoff for the Congressional seat.
“As a veteran of our nation’s armed forces, I took a lifelong oath to defend against enemies, both foreign and domestic. Now, I am answering the call to serve Hoosiers in Congress to combat the liberal one-party rule stranglehold that’s currently allowing Washington to destroy our economy, take away our jobs, and allowing socialism to undermine the future of Southern Indiana,” Davisson said in a news release issued Tuesday.
“My candidacy for representing Indiana’s 9th district can best be defined by: honoring our great country and the heroes who gave their lives to defend it, allowing fellow small business owners and hardworking families a chance at the American dream, and ensuring Hoosier families and Hoosier values are protected against the heavy hand of Washington.”
Davisson served in the U.S. Army for 17 years and earned several medals and honors. In addition to being a state representative, Davisson is the president and CEO of Good Living Pharmacy in Salem.
Houchin is resigning her state Senate seat this week to focus on the 9th District race. The Southern Indiana district includes Floyd County and Clark County.
Davisson would have been up for re-election this year in the state House.
