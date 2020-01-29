INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has denied hearing the case of a man convicted of molesting 20 children, effectively closing his appellate case.
Michael Begin, 20, pleaded guilty last January to 20 level 4 felonies for child molesting, related to as many victims. He had access to 19 of the 20 children, ages 3 to 8 years old, while he was working at an elementary school after-school program and at the YMCA.
In April, he was sentenced to 120 years with 20 suspended.
Begin had appealed the sentence in late May, his attorney citing in a brief that the 120 years was in effect a life sentence and inappropriate for someone Begin’s age who had no criminal history, and that it constituted cruel and unusual punishment. He requested the sentence be lowered to 60 years, served in a combination of prison time, community corrections and strict probation.
But the appellate court denied the reduction, citing in an opinion issued in late October that the nature of the crimes outweighed any of the good on Begin’s part — that he had no prior criminal history and had volunteered within the community.
“The nature of Begin’s numerous child molesting offenses is beyond troubling,” the appellate court opinion stated. “Begin’s offenses had a devastating effect on his young victims, who continue to suffer from his actions in a variety of ways.”
Begin’s attorney said after that denial that he planned to try to take the case to the Indiana Supreme Court, based largely on the facts surrounding his client’s age. Begin was found to have molested around half the victims when he was 17, about have in the months after he turned 18.
He was also described in the transfer request as being immature for his age, especially when not medicated for ADHD.
“Certainly his age places him at the low end of culpability for the crimes for which he was sentenced,” according to the appellate document later sent to the Indiana Supreme Court.” It states: “The law requires some defining line as to when a person is treated in the legal system as an adult rather than a juvenile. However children mature at different rates and that does not always coincide with their 18th birthday.”
Begin is currently housed at the Miami Correctional Level 3 Facility, which is roughly 11 miles north of Kokomo. Online jail records show his earliest possible release date as Oct. 13, 2093.
