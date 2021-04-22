JEFFERSONVILLE — The Indiana Supreme Court has denied a petition to hear part of an ongoing civil case related to an adult business in Clarksville.
The order was issued in late March and addressed a petition by Midwest Entertainment Ventures (MEV), which operates Theatair X on U.S. 31 in Clarksville, and AMW Investments, Inc., which leases the property to Theatair X.
The petition stated that Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael erred in granting a preliminary injunction in the case between the business and the Town of Clarksville and its building commission that required Theatair X to close between midnight and 6 a.m. during the case, which would be in compliance with a law passed by the Town of Clarksville in 2019.
The petition for appeal also stated that Carmichael abused discretion by including both the business owner and land owner in the decision. Defense attorneys have argued that AMW is not responsible for the operation of the business.
An attempt to appeal this decision was unsuccessful, followed by the petition to the Supreme Court.
The case stems from an administrative appeal filed in 2019 by Theatair X, after the Clarksville Town Council voted to uphold a business license revocation based on alleged ordinance violations.
A pretrial conference is set for 2:30 p.m. April 29 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 2, via Zoom.
