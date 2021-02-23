LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Indiana has suddenly stopped a practice that allowed some teachers to get their COVID-19 vaccines through standby lists at Walmart stores in the state.
Teachers calling Walmart pharmacies are being told they can’t get on the list anymore, WAVE 3 News reports.
The Indiana State Department of Health has said not wasting any vaccine is of utmost importance, and that’s why vaccine clinics are encouraged to have a standby list. However, only those who are currently eligible for the vaccine are supposed to be on that list and Indiana teachers don’t currently qualify.
Teachers in every surrounding state are eligible for the vaccine, and some Indiana educators have said they believe they deserve the same priority status.
In a letter dated Jan. 30, Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver reminded vaccine clinics “we must all be steadfast in sticking to the outlined criteria.”
