SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana drivers get a little more room before they legally have to use their turn signals beginning Sunday.
House Bill 1167 goes into effect on Jan. 1 and it repeals a current state statute the requires people to signal a turn 200 feet before making the actual turn, or switching lanes.
Hoosiers had 300 feet to put on their turn signal if they were going 50 mph or higher.
During Indiana’s 2022 legislative session lawmakers also included this provision in Senate Bill 124, which was incorporated into House Bill 1167.
Senate Bill 124 was authored by Republican Senators Aaron Freeman, Mike Bohacek and Dennis Kruse.
House Bill 1167 was authored by Republican Representative Jim Pressel.
Lawmakers said during the legislative session that drivers often didn’t have enough space in urban and suburban areas to be apply to comply with the law.
Legislative documents showed 69 representatives voted in favor of the provision and two voted against it. Governor Eric Holcomb signed it into law on March 14, 2022.
Drivers in Indiana are still required to signal before making a turn or switching lanes.
