SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana's unemployment rate is its lowest since the late 1970s, but the "Help Wanted" signs remain posted around the region.
According to numbers released this week from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, unemployment was 2.4% for January, the most recent data set available.
It fell from 2.7% in December and cements Indiana as having the third lowest unemployment rate in the country.
Where Indiana's struggling is in its growth of labor force, which is why there are so many open jobs and employers looking for workers.
In an email, Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said there wasn't really any uptick in growth from December to January.
"Compared to last January, one year ago, Indiana's labor force is smaller by about 30,000," he said. "Households have moved past the benefits of government stimulus, but this has not had any noticeable impact on the growth of Indiana's labor force."
What's more, Dufrene said, is that Indiana's labor force is about the same as it was seven years ago. This is not counting the decline during the COVID-induced recession.
The number of people unemployed is lower than prior to the start of the COVID pandemic and the Great Recession in 2008.
"Employers continue to notch gains to payrolls, but record openings remain," Dufrene said.
Numbers from the state show that Indiana's labor force increased by about 1,500 people from December to January and sits at around 62%.
More the 3.3 million Hoosiers are employed or actively seeking employment in the state. Construction and finance jobs contributed to the increase from December to January.
Dufrene told the News and Tribune previously that employers need to consider other factors aside from salary to attract new talent. These could be the option to work remotely, promises of career advancement or options for childcare.
"The lack of workers will only accelerate a trend toward more automation and other investments that allow employers to meet demand, but with fewer workers," Dufrene said.
