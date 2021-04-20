SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana has the lowest jobless rate among its Midwest neighbors, as one of the main issues facing economic recovery has shifted from unemployment to the lack of enough workers.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday showed Indiana’s unemployment mark had dropped to 3.9% in March. It’s the lowest rate since the pandemic forced businesses to shut down and nears the March 2020 unemployment mark of 3.3%.
Illinois recorded a 7.1% jobless rate in March, as Michigan(5.1%), Kentucky(5%) and Ohio(4.7%) saw higher rates than Indiana.
“Over the year, Indiana payrolls are down 106,500,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast. “This is down considerably from the pandemic losses of last year of over 400,000.”
The month-to-month changes in Indiana payrolls were essentially flat, which Dufrene said was somewhat surprising but not expected to be long-lasting.
“While the state has made significant progress, we can expect an acceleration in job growth over the coming months,” he said.
But the biggest challenge to that growth will be labor availability, Dufrene added.
From restaurants to public swimming pools, employers have cited a lack of workers with some even temporarily closing due to a limited workforce.
“A business cannot add a job if a worker is not available to fill a position,” Dufrene said. “We see this somewhat in this report. Despite an economy that is rebounding, the state’s labor force declined a little. This was not significant, but the point here is that we did not see any noticeable increases in the labor force.”
A report issued earlier this month by WalletHub ranked Indiana at 17th in terms of states who are seeing the fast recoveries based on unemployment claims from before the pandemic through early April.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said states’ efficiency in rolling out vaccinations could also play a factor in job recovery.
“States that are able to more efficiently vaccinate their residents will likely see better job growth than states that are less efficient,” Gonzalez said. “The more a state vaccinates, the safer conditions in that state will become and the sooner businesses will be able to fully reopen and have the resources to expand hiring.”
The report can be viewed at wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730.
The pandemic has brought multiple changes in daily life and on the labor front. Dufrene expects to see more of a push to transition to automation and other labor-saving changes.
“We will likely see this across different industries, and not just production sectors like manufacturing,” he said. “That said, we will continue to see growth in payrolls, but the difficulty in hiring for positions will force some companies to seek other ways of building capacity.”
