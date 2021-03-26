SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana’s jobless rate last month was among the lowest in the Midwest, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday showed.
The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4%, down from 4.2% in January. Indiana’s jobless mark was 3.2% in February 2020, as the state is nearing pre-pandemic levels on the labor front.
Indiana’s link to durable goods is a primary driver for its strong unemployment rate, said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“Nationwide, durable goods spending is seeing gains that are stronger than services,” he said. “As the economy continues to reopen, we will continue to see gains to services spending. This will provide additional momentum to services-linked industries such as leisure and hospitality.”
Indiana’s unemployment rate was lower than all of its neighboring states.
Kentucky(5.2%), Illinois(7.4%) and Ohio(5%) had higher rates, as did Michigan with a 5.2% mark. Indiana was one of 23 states that saw a decline in its unemployment rate from January to February.
Hawaii(9.2%) and New York(8.9%) had the highest unemployment rates in the country. South Dakota’s 2.9% rate was the lowest followed by Utah at 3%.
In terms of labor force, the BLS report showed the largest declines from February 2020 to last month occurred in California, New York and Texas.
Indiana shed about 5,500 jobs from January to February. Those losses were driven by declines in construction and trade, transportation and utilities, which Dufrene said were affected by poor weather.
“The decline in jobs for Indiana will be short-lived,” he said. “The nation’s economy is expected to grow at a higher than historical rate, and this is going to result in strong Indiana employment growth for the rest of the year.”
Indiana received more positive news this week, as a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis preliminary estimate showed the state’s economy grew at a 5% rate from the third to the fourth quarter of 2020. That rate is higher than the national average of 4.3%.
“The stronger growth for Indiana is linked to the connection to durable goods manufacturing,” Dufrene said.
