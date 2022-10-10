EDWARDSVILLE — Indiana University Southeast will play a vital role in Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus as the business park prepares to open in Edwardsville.
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten joined local officials Monday on a tour of the Novaparke site.
The first two buildings in the 60-acre Novaparke campus are complete and should be open and occupied by start-up businesses in early 2023, according to Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp.
The historic Whistle Stop Inn building will be used as a business incubator space with offices and a co-working space. IUS will use the building for its small business accelerator program, and the co-working program will be run by The Root in New Albany.
Another building next to the Whistle Stop Inn building will be used as classroom and conference space.
IUS faculty will be available at the Whistle Stop building to “help foster entrepreneurism,” Lopp said.
“The whole vision of it is to have folks who are starting up who may not know everything or may have needs, and we will hopefully connect them with the talent at IU Southeast to help them grow their business and be successful,” he said.
Whitten said Novaparke fits into the university’s pillars, including a focus on students, research and public service/outreach.
“A big part of that is an interest in economic development, so to come out here and see all the work that’s gone on is very exciting to me,” she said. “It’s ambitious and it’s beautiful, and I think it really speaks well for the future.”
David Eplion, dean of the IUS School of Business, said the program will include programs for both IUS students and start-ups at Novaparke.
One of the ideas includes business “pitch competitions” in the style of “Shark Tank” for students and the Novaparke community, he said.
“Our students will have the opportunity to work with some of these companies, and we have a fair amount of students themselves who would like to start a business and this is just a nice facility to help us on multiple fronts,” he said.
The IUS School of Business will help beginning entrepreneurs turn ideas into reality, Eplion said.
“We’ll help them kind of walk through that process to test the viability of what they’re talking about and to help them in those initial phases,” he said. “Ideally, we kind of put ourselves out of a job, because we help them grow to the point that they’re able to move up and go on to other spaces that are more established for them.”
“I don’t think this is a start-to-finish place here, but we’re hoping they turn out to be large businesses like we’ve seen pop up in the region,” he said. “Especially in the tech space and the medical space, I think there’s lots of opportunities for that.”
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said Novaparke “will take us into the future,” and it is an important part of the county’s economic growth.
“When you look at this whole property, you see the past, you see the present, and now we’re going into the future,” he said.
Infrastructure is also underway at Novaparke, including an overpass under construction to cross the railroad and connect the campus with Ind. 64. The next step includes putting a deck on the overpass in the next few months and completion by spring.
The two barns on the Novaparke site will be transformed with the support of $4.2 million in funds from the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant. The plans include renovating the barns into laboratories and start-up business space.
The goal is for construction on the barns to be underway in the next year, Lopp said.
Marketing for Novaparke lots is ongoing, and fourteen lots officially went on sale in August.
“We’re working with The Wheatley Group and others to put together a strategy to aggressively market in the spring when we have the overpass complete,” Lopp said.
