NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast honored the graduates of the 2023 class with a commencement ceremony on Monday.
The 55th Commencement ceremony had 788 graduates with the class being awarded 799 degrees, which include 655 bachelor’s degrees, 140 master’s degrees and four associate degrees.
Graduates of the 2023 class are ranging from ages 20 to 74 and coming from 37 different Indiana counties, 12 states and 16 countries of origin. The university found that over 28% of graduates will be the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.
Due to the weather and damage to the campus from the storm over the weekend, the ceremony was shorter than those in past years.
“Today’s commencement ceremony marks the culmination of your years of hard work at Indiana University and this achievement is only the beginning,” said Pamela Whitten, president of IU, in a statement. “Let me add my best wishes to those of your family and friends whose love, encouragement and faith have propelled you toward this wonderful day.”
“The strength of that support helps all of us achieve our highest goals and deserves our deepest gratitude. Today is as much a day to share that gratitude as to celebrate.”
Shelby Worden, a graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Social Sciences Education, gave the student address speech for the 2023 class.
Her speech was about the growth and the journey that she and her classmates went through during their time in college.
“It feels like just yesterday I was packing my car full of anything and everything that I thought was essential to be successful here at IU Southeast,” Worden said. “I was ready for a new beginning. I promised myself that this college experience would be the start to a new chapter in my life. This chapter would be filled with self-discovery, healing, and hope.”
Worden spoke about bettering herself during her time at IUS and figuring out how she could fulfill her dream of wanting to help others.
She wants everyone in her class to grow as individuals and to be proud of themselves and what they have accomplished.
“Take this diploma and take a chance for yourself and those around you,” Worden said. “Lead others with compassion and empathy, for you know the courage that it took to get here. Leave a legacy of hope. And remember, we took a chance to better ourselves, and here we are.”
